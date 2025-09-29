Saints Announce Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau Update After Losing Key Starter
The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a slow start this year after falling to 0-4 with a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
But first-year head coach Kellen Moore has taken massive strides over the last few weeks. The Saints were destroyed by the Seattle Seahawks, but they were competive against the Bills.
Heading into Week 5, the Saints received some good news from an injury standpoint.
Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau return to practice on Monday
On Monday, Coach Moore announced that tight ends Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill would both practice for the first time this season. In their absence, Juwan Johnson has been excellent, but having additional depth, especially Hill, should help the Saints a lot.
Hill suffered a torn ACL at the end of last season, so his return could take a few more weeks. ACL injuries are one of the hardest to return from, so the Saints likely aren't in a rush to get him back in a game.
Moreau also suffered a season-ending knee injury that required surgery last year. His recovery has seemingly gone as smooth as possible over the last few months.
The Saints will likely play it safe with both of these players, especially considering how well Johnson is playing as the team's top tight end. It's exciting to see them back at practice, but we're likely a few weeks away from them getting back to game action.
Starting offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz ruled out for Week 5
But not all the news was good news for the Saints this week.
Starting offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 and his status remained unknown for a bit. But on Monday, Coach Moore announced that he would be out for Week 5's game, which is concerning because of how quick the trigger was.
Ruiz plays a crucial part of the Saints' offense, specifically on the ground. New Orleans is going to need to be extra cautious in Week 5, as there are multiple key pieces of this offensive line banged up right now.
