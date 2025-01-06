Saints Head Coach Update: New Orleans Expected to Put In Request For Aaron Glenn
Not that it should be surprising for anyone and hasn't been said previously, but the Saints are among three teams expected to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the open head coach position.
Somehow, it's being treated like it's new information when it was reported right before Christmas by the same person and has gained traction ever since Dennis Allen got fired. Glenn will be a hot name in this coaching cycle, and it might come down to the Jets and Saints. Glenn's ties to both franchises make them practical destinations, but he also has to say yes to the job.
The Saints defense needs major work in the offseason. Here's where they ranked in 2024 in all the main categories: Yards/Game - 379.9 (30th), Rush Yards/Game - 141.4 (31st), Passing Yards/Game - 238.5 (27th), First Downs/Game - 20.8 (28th), 3rd Down - 41.07% (21st), Red Zone - 55.56% (15th), Goal to Go - 82.76% (25th) and Points/Game - 23.4 (19th).
The writing is on the wall for New Orleans to invest in a defensive-minded coach who can restore some pride and sensibility in a unit that was supposed to be the backbone and strength going into another lost season. The trenches need immediate attention, as well as the secondary.
For the moment, it looks like Mickey Loomis will lead the charge for a new head coach, and the hire could not be more pivotal for him. With the Lions being on a bye week going into the postseason, New Orleans could do an interview with Glenn right now, but it'd have to be virtual. Teams who play in the first round of the playoffs are off-limits.
Regardless of who the Saints ultimately hire, they have their work cut out for them. New Orleans is a good destination for someone who will be given time to work in a league that has lost all patience with coaches and players.
