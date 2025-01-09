Saints Head Coaching Updates: Who New Orleans Has Interviewed, Who's Next and Rumors
Whether you look at it as a slow or fast process, the New Orleans Saints are moving along in their coaching search. Here's where things stand as of Thursday afternoon.
Saints Head Coach Interview Tracker: Rumors, Buzz, Requests and More
New Orleans got it all started with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, which was a virtual interview on Wednesday. They announced on Thursday that they completed one with Giants assistant coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will be the third interview for the Saints, as he's set to meet with them on Friday morning. It has to be a virtual one due to league rules and the only reason why Glenn can right now is because the Lions have a first round bye in the playoffs.
New Orleans has requests out for Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Kingsbury request was confirmed on Thursday morning.
Mike Vrabel is expected to interview some time next week, as well as Darren Rizzi. Rizzi also has an interview lined up with the Jets. Other names who have been linked to the Saints like Matt Nagy have no interview lined up at this time. Potential candidates that could pop up at some point might include Pete Carroll, Jon Gruden, Dan Pitcher, Bobby Slowik and Brian Flores.
One other note to pass along is that Klint Kubiak has now been requested for an interview by two teams. The first was the Browns, and that makes sense given his familiarity and relationship with Kevin Stefanski. The other team, which was reported on Thursday, was the Seahawks.
Darren Rizzi said on Monday that Mickey Loomis was going to handle any lateral moves for Saints assistant coaches on a case by case basis. New Orleans is supposed to do evaluations next week, which includes Loomis and Rizzi.
Be sure to keep up with the Saints this offseason with our Second And Saints podcast. Check out our YouTube channel and buckle up for an eventful few months as New Orleans will hire a new head coach and have many decisions on their hands.