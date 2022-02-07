Report: Saints Tab Dennis Allen to Replace Sean Payton as Head Coach

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the New Orleans Saints will officially hire Dennis Allen as their new head coach. Allen is the 17th coach in franchise history, including six interim coaches. He replaces Sean Payton, who stepped away after 16 years with the team.

Allen, who was Payton's defensive coordinator since 2015, was one of six candidates interviewed for the position.

The list of interviews included special teams coach Darren Rizzi, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

This is the second head coaching opportunity for the 49-year-old Allen. His previous stint in charge was with the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014. He was 8-28 with the Raiders before getting fired two games into the 2014 season.

Allen also took over head coaching responsibilities from Payton for one game this past season. When Payton was sidelined by Covid, Allen led the Saints to a 9-0 road upset of Tampa Bay.

Dennis Allen started his coaching career as the secondary coach at the University of Tulsa in 2000. He held that job for two years before getting hired as a defensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons in 2002.

After four years with Atlanta, Allen was hired on Sean Payton's first staff with New Orleans in 2006. He was an assistant defensive line coach for two years before taking over as the secondary coach in 2008. Allen served in that role for three seasons, which included a Super Bowl XLIV championship in 2009.

The Denver Broncos hired Allen to be their defensive coordinator in 2011. He'd leave there after one year to take the Oakland job. Allen would return to New Orleans in 2015 as a defensive consultant. He was promoted to coordinator midway through the year to replace the fired Rob Ryan.

New Orleans has had one of the NFL's best defenses under Allen over the last few years. The Saints have owned a top-five run defense for the last four seasons.

Over the last four years, New Orleans has also ranked near the top of the league in total defense, points allowed, turnovers forced, passing yardage, and red-zone efficiency.