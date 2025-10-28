Saints Hit Jackpot; Rookie Quietly Emerging As Star
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with low expectations, especially after Derek Carr and Tyrann Mathieu suddenly retired ahead of the year. Carr's retirement left the Saints with little to no hope for the season. They were forced to start Spencer Rattler at quarterback after he struggled in 2024.
Rattler was solid for the first few weeks, but the Saints weren't having much success, so they turned to Tyler Shough in Week 8. Shough is likely going to be given the rest of the season to show if he has what it takes to compete at the NFL level.
The Saints are also likely to be sellers at the trade deadline, which could further push the team toward losses. The present-day team isn't looking too solid for the Saints, but they do have a few bright spots on their roster, including a couple of rookies.
ESPN's Katherine Terrell recently highlighted breakout rookie safety Jonas Sanker as the Saints' best offseason addition this year.
Jonas Sanker is emerging as a star for the Saints
"The rookie third-round pick had to fill in almost immediately after Julian Blackmon suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Saints' Week 1 loss to the Cardinals," Terrell wrote. "Sanker has been a solid addition to a team that has struggled; he has registered one interception, one fumble recovery, and 38 total tackles in seven starts. Sanker's 27 solo tackles are the most by any rookie defensive back this season."
The Saints were forced to throw Sanker into the fire after Mathieu's retirement and Julian Blackman's injury early in the season. Before the year, it didn't seem like Sanker was going to play much this season, but this pair of unfortunate events forced him into the lineup.
And he's been very good for the Saints.
Sanker is a tackling machine who's always around the ball. He has solid instincts that allow him to make plays that other rookie safeties wouldn't be able to make.
Coming into the season, the Saints didn't have much to be excited about, but Sanker is quickly giving the New Orleans faithful something to cheer about.
