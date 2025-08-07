Saints Icon Has Arch Manning Warning For New Orleans Ahead Of 2026 Draft
The New Orleans Saints don't appear to have a franchise quarterback, and it's hard not to fantasize about the potential of drafting University of Texas star Arch Manning.
Manning, the grandson of iconic Saints quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of even more iconic Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning, is projected to be one of the first few picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, despite the fact that he hasn't even attempted 100 passes yet in his Longhorns career.
The word "projected" is key. Because, as the Saints learned this week, the odds of Manning actually progressing to the NFL for the 2026 season.
Archie Manning speaks on grandson Arch's NFL Draft decision
Archie Manning spoke to Texas Weekly for a profile of his grandson earlier this week, and he laid it plain for fans of the Saints and all 31 other NFL teams. He firmly believes Arch is going to play two seasons as the starter for the Longhorns.
"Arch isn't going to do that," the elder Manning said, in reference to a potential entry into the 2026 draft. "He'll be at Texas."
Archie Manning, who quarterbacked the Saints from 1971 to 1982, was a two-time Pro Bowler and tossed 125 touchdowns in a New Orleans uniform. The Saints were terrible back then, but Manning still had a legitimate claim to be the best quarterback in franchise history before Drew Brees came along and brought Super Bowl glory to the Bayou.
It would be a storybook continuation of the Manning family story for Arch to play his NFL days in New Orleans, and perhaps that can even happen in the 2027 draft. But with the Saints projecting as one of the worst teams in the league this year, and new draftee Tyler Shough not necessarily looking like the future of the franchise, things were certainly lining up.
Arch Manning is 63-of-95 passing so far in parts of 12 games for the Longhorns, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He's set to turn 22 in April, just as the draft is beginning.
It's obviously too early to speculate on the Saints' draft plans for next season, because maybe Shough or Spencer Rattler will surprise everyone and succeed, or maybe New Orleans will still win too many games to fall inside the top few selections of the first round.
But the idea that the Saints could be in a perfect position to draft Manning, and that the youngster would turn down the opportunity to pursue another year in college, is certainly an ominous one.