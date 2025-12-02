Saints Facing Franchise-Altering Decision In 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints have some tough decisions on their plate going forward. They could have their franchise quarterback, Tyler Shough, already on the roster. Shough has been solid for New Orleans this season despite being placed in a tough situation.

There's a chance the Saints view Shough as their franchise quarterback. They've only given him less than half a season as the starter to this point. If he finishes the season strong, he could make a case to be the team's starter going forward.

But the Saints are also projected to have a top pick in the NFL Draft. As a result, they could be in the market for a new quarterback. There are bound to be some options available for the Saints here.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, the Saints had their pick of the quarterbacks after Arvell Reese went No. 1 and Caleb Downs went No. 2. Wilson projected the Saints would select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

Saints could draft Fernando Mendoza despite Tyler Shough's production

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes up the field Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, during the 100th annual Old Oaken Bucket game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes," Wilson wrote. "He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation. While not a true creator, Mendoza navigates collapsing pockets effectively and can make accurate off-platform throws, showing a calm, efficient style reminiscent of Jared Goff. "

Reese would be the dream draft selection for the Saints, as he would fit the team the best and there's a good chance that he's the best player in the entire class.

But if the Saints aren't sold on Shough, Mendoza could be their franchise signal caller.

Mendoza has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year, but he's facing his toughest test against Ohio State this weekend. If he can impress against the Buckeyes and put together a solid playoff run, he will likely be the first quarterback off the board in the draft.

