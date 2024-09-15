Saints In-Game Injury Report: Taysom Hill's Return Is 'Doubtful'
In-game injury report in Week 2 as the Saints face the Cowboys!
New Orleans Saints all-purpose star Taysom Hill is heading to the locker room after a visit to the medical tent, as reported by Fox Sports. The team has stated that his return is doubtful.
Update: John Hendrix reports it's a chest injury for Taysom Hill.
Hill ran the ball three times for 19 yards and made one reception for 1 yard.
New Orleans was leading Dallas, 41-19.
