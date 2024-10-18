Saints In-Game Injury: Starting Cornerback Carted Off Field
New Orleans Saints in-game injury reports in Week 7.
The injuries for the New Orleans Saints keep piling on in Week 7. Starting cornerback Paulson Adebo had his right leg placed in an aircast/vacuum splint, and the medical team carted him off the playing field.
Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung says he had a vacuum splint placed on his leg, which is used to stabilize a bone.
Adebo attempted a tackle on a Denver running back, Williams, and collided with his teammate, defensive back Jordan Howden. The injury occurred in the 2nd quarter with 9:52 left in the half.
