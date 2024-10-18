Saints News Network

Saints In-Game Injury: Starting Cornerback Carted Off Field

New Orleans Saints in-game injury reports in Week 7.

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a ball intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (not pictured) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The injuries for the New Orleans Saints keep piling on in Week 7. Starting cornerback Paulson Adebo had his right leg placed in an aircast/vacuum splint, and the medical team carted him off the playing field.

Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung says he had a vacuum splint placed on his leg, which is used to stabilize a bone.

Adebo attempted a tackle on a Denver running back, Williams, and collided with his teammate, defensive back Jordan Howden. The injury occurred in the 2nd quarter with 9:52 left in the half.

