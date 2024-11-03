Saints Inch Closer To History With An Amusingly Predictable Loss To Panthers
Just when you think that the New Orleans Saints couldn't sink any lower, they manage to find creative ways to do so. The pathetic Saints lost to the equally pathetic Carolina Panthers by a 23-22 score on Sunday.
In doing so, the Saints lost their seventh consecutive game after a 2-0 start. The last time this franchise lost seven in a row was during the last year of coach Mike Ditka's tenure in 1999. New Orleans finished 3-13 that season.
That's the level this franchise has sunk to, folks.....DITKA!
Predictably, a once formidable New Orleans defense folded against the Panthers offense in the final minutes. This was a Carolina that ranked 29th overall and 30th in passing production coming into Week 9.
Also predictably, mind-boggling coaching decisions throughout the afternoon cost the team in the end. Poor tackling, poor execution, awful discipline, and abysmal discipline also ultimately led to yet another defeat.
Obviously, injuries have been a factor all season. But the product on the field and direction from the sidelines has been laughable no matter who's been in the lineup.
Tom Benson bought the Saints in 1986. Since then, this franchise has had only two seven-game losing streaks....until today.
New Orleans has never lost more than seven in a row under the ownership of the Benson family. It's hard to believe that won't change next week, when the Saints host the NFC South leading Atlanta Falcons.
The team record for consecutive losses is, of course, the infamous 1980 season under owner John Mecom and coach Dick Nolan. That streak reached 14 games during a 1-15 finish to the campaign.
Now in their 58th year of existence, the New Orleans Saints have lost seven or more games only four previous times. Those forgettable experiences were in 1999, 1996, 1980, and 1975. Only in 1980 did their losing streak exceed seven games.
Again, almost predictably, Dennis Allen and this year's team have made their mark on franchise history.
Gayle Benson, it's time to recognize the level that this franchise has sunk. There are plenty of moves that need to be made and jobs that need lost, but it needs to start with the individual that currently holds the title of head coach and it needs to start immediately.