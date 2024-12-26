Saints Injury Report: Key Starters Out For Week 17, Still No Kamara and Carr
The Saints held an actual practice on Thursday after the players had Christmas off. They changed up their schedule some this week, and their first real injury report of Week 17 is identical to their estimated one on Wednesday. Here's the rundown.
Saints Thursday Injury Report - Week 17
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Derek Carr (left hand)
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
- Erik McCoy (elbow)
- Lucas Patrick (knee)
LIMITED
- Juwan Johnson (foot)
- Nathan Shepherd (eye)
- Payton Turner (ankle)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest)
FULL
- Chris Olave (head)
Carr, Kamara, McCoy, Patrick and Bub Means were not spotted at Thursday's Saints practice. Means will revert back to injured reserve after suffering a setback with his ankle injury.
The Saints put out an estimated injury report on Christmas, but the players were off. Carr, Kamara, McCoy and Patrick would have been non-participants. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said that McCoy avoided a serious injury, but his return for the final two games is not looking good. He'll miss Sunday and we won't see Patrick either, who will be out for an extended amount of time.
Rizzi said on Thursday, "I think Erik (McCoy) and Lucas (Patrick) are going to miss these next couple of games." He later added that he doesn't see McCoy coming back right now and that his injury was non-surgical. Shane Lemieux and Landon Young will likely start in their place.
Rizzi also said that Alvin Kamara is in 'good spirits' right now and is in the rehab process. He has a good chance to play against the Bucs in the finale.
Chris Olave would have been a full participant of practice on the estimation and is considered day-to-day right now. Nathan Shepherd had an eye injury pop up right before the Packers game. Rizzi called the eye situation very unique after the loss, saying, "He had pain and he couldn't really wear his contacts and see very well." It was a last-minute decision and it should be short-term.
Rizzi said that Spencer Rattler will start against the Raiders if Carr can't play. Right now, it's looking like that. With them being out of the playoffs for the fourth straight year, the final two games are a great opportunity to get a look at some of the talent in their building. We'll see what type of roster moves get made leading up to Sunday.