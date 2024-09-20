Saints News Network

Saints’ Latest Injury News: One Player Out - What's Taysom Hill's Status For Week 3?

Only one Saints player was ruled out for Week 3's matchup against the Eagles. Five are questionable.

John Hendrix

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sunday sees the Saints back in the Superdome for their Week 3 matchup against the Eagles. We've been looking at the progress during the week with key players, and now have a better idea of who might be available for the game. Here's how the final injury report looks for New Orleans, as they have only ruled out one player.

Week 3 Saints Final Injury Report - Friday

Taysom Hill will be questionable going into Sunday
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) makes a first down against Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Khalen Saunders (calf)

QUESTIONABLE

  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Taysom Hill (chest)
  • Landon Young (foot)
  • Will Harris (shin)
  • A.T. Perry (illness)

Dennis Allen said during his Friday presser that Hill was going to be listed as questionable and was limited on Friday. Allen said, "If he's able to go, he'll be out there."

The only player not spotted Landon Young, as Khalen Saunders and Will Harris were out there. Harris was limited on Friday, as well as Hill and Jackson. Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation going into Week 3 and was a full participant of practice.

