Saints’ Latest Injury News: One Player Out - What's Taysom Hill's Status For Week 3?
Sunday sees the Saints back in the Superdome for their Week 3 matchup against the Eagles. We've been looking at the progress during the week with key players, and now have a better idea of who might be available for the game. Here's how the final injury report looks for New Orleans, as they have only ruled out one player.
Week 3 Saints Final Injury Report - Friday
OUT
- Khalen Saunders (calf)
QUESTIONABLE
- D'Marco Jackson (calf)
- Taysom Hill (chest)
- Landon Young (foot)
- Will Harris (shin)
- A.T. Perry (illness)
Dennis Allen said during his Friday presser that Hill was going to be listed as questionable and was limited on Friday. Allen said, "If he's able to go, he'll be out there."
The only player not spotted Landon Young, as Khalen Saunders and Will Harris were out there. Harris was limited on Friday, as well as Hill and Jackson. Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation going into Week 3 and was a full participant of practice.