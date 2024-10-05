Saints News Network

Find Out Why Two Saints Cornerbacks Just Got Fined By the NFL

Alontae Taylor and Marshon Lattimore get fines from the NFL.

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The NFL released their weekly list of fines, Saints cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Alontae Taylor both received bad news from the NFL after last week's loss to the Falcons.

Per the league's information, they assessed 2,558 plays and handed out 25 fines (0.98% of all plays). Lattimore was fined $14,069 for an Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) that occurred in the 1st Quarter (4:59 mark), while Taylor picked up a $10,916 fine for the same thing. Taylor's Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) came at the 5:59 mark of the 1st Quarter.

Both Lattimore and Taylor can appeal any ruling after being notified, with the case being heard by appeals officers and former NFL players Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, Kevin Mawae, or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA.

Any and all fines that get collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.

