Saints Learn Patriots' Price For Joe Milton Trade As QB Rumors Swirl
We now have a better idea of what it would cost the New Orleans Saints to land Joe Milton III.
The New England Patriots reportedly have explored trading the second-year quarterback this offseason. The Saints haven't been named in any credible reports involving Milton, but they make sense as a potential landing spot -- as we explained last week.
But what would the Patriots want in return for Milton? Toni Grossi of ESPN 850 Cleveland offered insight in a piece published Sunday.
"There is no evidence they are discussing it," Grossi wrote on the Cleveland Browns potentially pursuing Milton. "One drawback would be the cost. Sources closer to the situation than me expect the asking price of the Patriots to be a third-round pick."
A third-round pick feels like a reasonable price. You could argue Milton is a better prospect than any QB projected to be available on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Patriots might jump at the chance to land a third-round pick for a player who went in the sixth round a year ago.
Milton, a sixth-round pick in 2024, entered the NFL with jaw-dropping arm strength but mind-numbing inaccuracy and decision-making. But the Tennessee product made remarkable improvement over his first season with the New England Patriots, punctuated by an excellent performance in the season finale.
Replacing rookie Drake Maye after just one series, Milton essentially made his first NFL start. And he capitalized on the opportunity, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one TD while rushing for another score and committing zero turnovers in a win over the Bills. Sure, Buffalo barely played its starters, but Milton's performance was nonetheless impressive.
Many assumed the strong debut locked Milton in as New England's top backup in 2025, but the Patriots could pivot and sell high on Milton ahead of an NFL draft devoid of top QB talent. If Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and new head coach Kellen Moore believe in Milton's ability, they should explore a trade. You never can take too many swings at finding a franchise quarterback.
Of course, New Orleans currently is set to enter next season with Derek Carr as its No. 1 quarterback and sophomore Spencer Rattler as the primary backup. But the former could be released next offseason, and the latter hasn't proven anything in the NFL.
