Does Patriots' QB Signing Open Door Wider For Saints-Joe Milton Trade?
Last month, we reacted to Joe Milton III trade rumors by floating the New Orleans Saints as a possible landing spot for the New England Patriots quarterback.
Well, the trade buzz surrounding Milton grew louder this week, with New England's signing of veteran backup Joshua Dobbs adding fuel to the fire.
“The Patriots have had discussions on trading QB Joe Milton III and would like to trade him to the right situation to continue his development in the NFL -- should a deal get done,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote Monday on the X platform.
Schultz's report arrived a little over a week after Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald shared this nugget from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine:
"One league source familiar with the Patriots’ roster and locker room dynamics suggested the team ought to trade second-year quarterback Joe Milton because the 24-year-old backup starred in the team’s season finale and sees himself as a starter. However, league buzz around a possible Milton trade has yet to match outside, media-driven speculation."
Where there's smoke, there's fire, and right now there's a ton of smoke surrounding Milton and the Patriots. And, despite recently doubling down on Derek Carr for another season, the Saints still make sense as a potential trade suitor for Milton.
Sophomore Spencer Rattler currently projects as Carr's top backup. However, Rattler hardly showed franchise QB material in his limited opportunities last season, as the fifth-round pick completed just 57% of his passes for 1,317 yards and four touchdowns along with five interceptions while going 0-6 as a starter.
No matter how you slice it, the Saints still need to plan for the future at quarterback -- and that's where Milton comes in.
Milton, a sixth-round pick in 2024, entered the NFL with jaw-dropping arm strength but mind-numbing inaccuracy and decision making. But the Tennessee product made remarkable improvement over his first season with the New England Patriots, punctuated by an excellent performance in the season finale.
Replacing rookie Drake Maye after just one series, Milton essentially made his first NFL start. And he capitalized on the opportunity, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one TD while rushing for another score and committing zero turnovers in a win over the Bills. Sure, Buffalo barely played its starters, but Milton's performance was nonetheless impressive.
Many assumed the strong debut locked Milton in as New England's top backup in 2025, but the Patriots could pivot and sell high on Milton ahead of an NFL draft devoid of top QB talent. If general manager Mickey Loomis and new head coach Kellen Moore believe in Milton's ability, they should explore a trade. You never can take too many swings at finding a franchise quarterback.
Of course, the Patriots could run it back with Maye and Milton as their top quarterbacks with Dobbs serving as a veteran leader at the bottom of the depth chart. Milton's value also could further increase with impressive showings in the preseason.
Still, a third-round pick might be all it takes to pry Milton from the Patriots. And you could make a strong case that Milton already is a far better QB prospect than anyone New Orleans could land on the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft.
