Saints Legend Inches Closer To Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former New Orleans Saints offensive guard Jahri Evans has moved one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Saturday morning, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their 15 modern-era finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
Evans, currently an offensive assistant for the Saints, was included on the list. Former Saints, Eagles, and Raiders cornerback Eric Allen was also included among the 15 finalists.
2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists
• Eric Allen, CB
• Jared Allen, DE
• Willie Anderson, OT
• Jahri Evans, OG
• Antonio Gates, TE
• Torry Holt, WR
• Luke Kuechly, LB
• Eli Manning, QB
• Steve Smith Sr., WR
• Terrell Suggs, LB/DE
• Fred Taylor, RB
• Adam Vinatieri, K
• Reggie Wayne, WR
• Darren Woodson, S
• Marshall Yanda, G/T
JAHRI EVANS
This is the third year of Hall of Fame eligibility for Jahri Evans. He was a semifinalist in 2023 and a finalist last year. Evans is already a member of the Saints Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, and Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.
The Saints selected Evans in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of tiny Bloomsburg in Eastern Pennsylvania. After a strong training camp, he'd surprisingly earn a starting job immediately.
A right guard for New Orleans throughout his incredible career, Evans has also been inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor. He was officially inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime of the Saints Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns.
In over 11 years with the Saints, Evans started 179 of a possible 186 games through 2016. He was selected to the 2006 All-Rookie Team, one of several honors to follow. He'd make six straight Pro Bowls from 2009 to 2014. For four consecutive years between 2009 and 2012, Evans was a 1st Team All-Pro selection.
Evans was a vital part of a New Orleans offense that put together one of the most productive stretches in NFL history. He supplied exemplary pass protection for QB Drew Brees while also leading an underrated running game for a devastating balanced attack.
Evans was voted onto both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Reference All-Decade 2010s Team. He'd put together an incredible 122 consecutive starts, including playoffs, from 2006 to 2013 while maintaining an elite level of play.
After leaving New Orleans following the 2016 season, Evans played out his final year with the Green Bay Packers. He'd retire as one of the more decorated offensive linemen in NFL history.
The Hall of Fame Selection Committee may elect up to five modern-era candidates for the Class of 2025. A candidate must receive at least 80% of the committee vote to be elected.
The Hall of Fame committee will meet one final time prior to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. This year's Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be officially revealed on February 6 during the NFL Awards Presentation.