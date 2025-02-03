Saints Linked To 17-Sack Superstar Tabbed 'Perfect Draft Prospect'
The New Orleans Saints are looking at quite the rebuild in front of them. They don't have nearly enough talent to compete for a Super Bowl in the next few years and to make matters worse, they're dead last in the NFL in cap space.
They can begin to turn the ship around by making the best draft selection possible in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
PFF recently listed Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton as the "perfect draft prospect" for the Saints this offseason. Scourton is coming off an impressive 2024 campaign with the Aggies.
"The Saints team pass-rush grade was 65.5 in 2024, which ranked 23rd. Chase Young led the team with 47 pressures on the year, followed by Carl Granderson and then the talented but aging star Cam Jordan," They wrote. "While there is only one Cam Jordan, Nic Scourton could be an important piece in trying to replace Jordan in the aggregate.
"Jordan only played 564 snaps in 2024, but that was following 13 straight seasons of at least 770 snaps per year. Nic Scourton is a heavy-handed, big, strong defensive lineman who, at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, is almost the identical size as Jordan. While Jordan played predominantly on the left side during his career, Scourton has played over 500 snaps on both the left and right side of the Aggies defense over the last two years."
Scourton is quite a difference maker on defense. He might not be able to fill the shoes of Cam Jordan just yet, but if the Texas A&M product ever fills out his full potential, he could get very close to being the kind of player Jordan was.
