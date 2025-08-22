Saints Linked To $180 Million Trade For Hated Division Rival QB
The New Orleans Saints are the only team in football that hasn't named a starting quarterback for Week 1. They're reportedly down to choosing between rookie Tyler Shough and second year option Spencer Rattler.
Both young quarterbacks have flashed potential for the Saints, but neither stand out as potential franchise quarterbacks. Because of that, there's not much excitement revolving around whoever the Saints opt to go with. But they could still pursue a trade for a different signal caller if they wanted to go that route.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested the Saints could bolster their quarterback room by trading a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.
A Kirk Cousins trade would be the dream come true for Saints
"While Penix could be the answer to the franchise's quarterback woes, Cousins wasn't and now finds himself as an exorbitantly priced backup," Kay wrote. "It's an unfortunate situation for the Falcons, one that could require a trade with a divisional rival to clear up.
"The Saints are the most desperate team in the league for QB help right now. Head coach Kellen Moore has yet to even declare a winner from the three-way battle for the starting job between Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener, a crop of talent that lacks experience across the board. If New Orleans is willing to take on Cousins' massive salary and give up an early-Day 3 pick, its quarterback situation could be dramatically improved."
Cousins would be an expensive option for the Saints to pursue, which is likely the reason they're not aggressively going after him. With Cousins, the Saints would run the risk of him struggling and getting benched like he did in Atlanta. That would leave New Orleans with a $180 million quarterback on the bench.
But in all likelihood, this would be the perfect trade for the Saints, especially if they can get the Falcons to pay part of his deal. It would provide them with a bridge quarterback between right now and whenever Shough or Rattler take over.
These two young quarterbacks both need more time to develop. Sitting behind Cousins would be their best-case scenario.
