Saints Eyeing Trades For Offensive Playmakers: Report
The New Orleans Saints are seemingly desperate to add to their offense this offseason. After selecting Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough in the first and second round of the NFL Draft, respectively, the Saints traded for Denver Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
Vele joins Brandin Cooks, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed atop the Saints' wide receiver room. This addition should provide a solid boost to either Shough or Spencer Rattler this season.
But there are still other places for the Saints to upgrade. With Alvin Kamara getting older and more worn down with each passing day, the Saints need to find a second back to play beside him. But the addition of another running back could provide the Saints a safety net for when Kamara leaves or retires.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently reported that the Saints were one of a few teams making calls in search of a trade for a running back this preseason.
Breece Hall or Brian Robinson Jr. would fit with the Saints
With the Saints seemingly pursuing running backs, there are two options that jump off the page as potential trade targets: Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. and New York Jets star Breece Hall.
Hall is the lead back in New York, but he's just a piece in the team's committee of running backs. With Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen behind him, the Jets seemingly have no issue cutting ties with Hall for the right pick return. It doesn't seem like the Jets are desperate to trade him, but it wouldn't be shocking to see it happen.
Robinson's trade buzz has quickly gained steam over the last few days and it seems like it's only a matter of time before he's moved. The Commanders have held him out of practice on a few occasions as they look to trade him. At 26 years old, Robinson would fit well with the Saints' young quarterbacks.
There are other intriguing options for the Saints to look into, too. Either way, New Orleans is already looking to add more talent after landing Vele on Wednesday.
