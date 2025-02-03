Saints Linked To $2.5 Million Budget Super Bowl Running Back
The New Orleans Saints have some holes to fill on their roster if they want to compete in 2025.
While it's not a very pressing need, the Saints could add a running back to better complement Alvin Kamara in the backfield. Kamara and the Saints have done their best work when the star running back has a solid running mate.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Saints could be a potential landing spot for Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt this offseason. Hunt and the Chiefs are one game away from a Super Bowl victory this season.
"Kareem Hunt has shown that he has plenty left in the proverbial tank. While the 29-year-old has lost the burst he showcased early in his career, he added a physical rushing presence to the Kansas City Chiefs offense this season," Knox wrote. "While Hunt may no longer be a high-end starter, he'd be a strong complementary option in any committee backfield. After playing on a one-year, $1.2 million deal in 2024, Hunt should expect a contract in the $3 million range for 2025.
"The New Orleans Saints should consider prying Hunt away from Kansas City. The Saints could use a physical running complement to Alvin Kamara and need to find one on a budget. New Orleans is projected to be $59.2 million over the salary cap."
Hunt is talented and affordable. The Saints, ranked dead last in the NFL in cap space, will need to prioritize the affordable free agents.
It'll be tough to drag the Chiefs breakout rusher away from Kansas City, especially if he wins a Super Bowl in the coming weeks, but it wouldn't hurt the Saints to take a shot on him.
