Saints Linked To $3.3 Million Pro Bowler To Replace Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints were recently dealt some pretty crushing news. The team's quarterback, Derek Carr, suffered a shoulder injury and his 2025 season is reportedly in jeopardy because of it.
New Orleans is going to need to find a quarterback or two to add to their QB Room if Carr is going to miss the entire season or else they'll be at the bottom of the league again in 2025.
FanSided's Justin Carter recently suggested the Saints could explore the idea of signing former Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz in free agency to replace the injured Carr.
"But there is one name out there who might be useful: Carson Wentz. Wentz's last started a full season in 2021 for the Colts, and honestly, he was fine, throwing for over 3,500 yards with 27 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions," Carter wrote. "He then went to Washington, where he definitely took a step back but still looked serviceable before a fractured finger ended his tenure as the Commanders' starting quarterback.
"He spent the last two seasons as a backup for the Rams and Chiefs. Sure, there are plenty of concerns when it comes to Wentz. He's had turnover issues in the past. He's had injury concerns. But if New Orleans just needs a veteran body under center who knows how to be an NFL quarterback, Wentz is the best option left out there."
The best option on the free agent market is Aaron Rodgers, but it's quite unlikely the Saints could enter the Rodgers sweepstakes at this point and steal him.
Besides Rodgers, Wentz is the top option for the Saints to explore alongside a quarterback in the draft. New Orleans is unlikely to land a signal caller who's ready to start from day one in the NFL Draft, so adding Wentz as a bridge quarterback could be the dream come true in this unfortunate situation.
