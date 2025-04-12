Saints Linked To Shocking Star To Replace Injured Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints could have used a quarterback this offseason, but it wasn't a pressing issue with Derek Carr at the helm. But Carr recently suffered a shoulder injury that could reportedly sideline him for the entire upcoming season.
New Orleans can't hand the keys to the team to young signal caller Spencer Rattler, so it'll need to explore potential draft prospects, free agents, and trade options.
FanSided's Justin Carter recently linked the Saints to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the later rounds of the NFL Draft as a potential replacement for Carr.
"The Saints could opt to wait until Day 2 to go after a quarterback," Carter wrote. "There are a number of options available then, but the highest upside move that New Orleans could make would be to draft Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
"Milroe is no guarantee. He's the best athlete of any quarterback in this class, but carries with him major concerns about his accuracy. It would be a huge boost to his chances of success if Carr were around to help mentor him even while injured."
Milroe is far from ready to step into New Orleans as a day one starter, but the Alabama product may not have any other choice if the Saints select him. He might not be the ideal solution for the Saints, but it also wouldn't be the worst case scenario.
The young signal caller is one of the best athletes in the draft, regardless of position. The Saints don't have the offense to set him up for success this year, but New Orleans doesn't have any other option at this point. It's likely they'll use some of their top draft picks to land weapons around their next quarterback.
More NFL: Saints Seemingly Urged To Avoid Drafting Shedeur Sanders