Saints Linked To Aaron Rodgers As Emergency Derek Carr Replacement
The New Orleans Saints were recently dealt a blow that could crush their 2025 season before it even gets started. Star quarterback Derek Carr's season is reportedly in question after suffering a shoulder injury.
Now, the Saints are left scrambling for a new signal caller before the season begins.
John Breech of CBS Sports recently suggested the Saints could emerge as a candidate to land former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
"After getting snubbed by the Vikings, it appeared that Rodgers was only going to have two options this year: Sign with the Steelers or retire," Breech wrote. "However, he now could have a third option if the Saints are interested in bringing him to New Orleans.
"At 41, Rodgers would likely only sign a deal that would cover one or two years, so he wouldn't be the long-term answer, but he would likely make the Saints a contender in the NFC South. If Rodgers has to choose between New Orleans or Pittsburgh, the biggest thing working in the Saints' favor is that they're in a much more winnable division."
While Rodgers wouldn't be as good of an option as a guy like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, nobody said the Saints couldn't look to land both.
Signing Rodgers and drafting Sanders at pick No. 9 would be the dream scenario for the Saints. That would give them a quarterback (Rodgers) to keep them competitive right now while their first-round pick sits and develops.
It's hard to believe that Sanders would be ready to step in as a day one starter in the NFL. Playing him behind Rodgers would be the best scenario for the team and the young quarterback. But New Orleans has to convince Rodgers to pick them over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
More NFL: Saints Could Swing Trade For $57 Million Star To Upgrade Offense