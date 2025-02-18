Saints News Network

Saints Linked To Blockbuster Derek Carr Trade With Shocking AFC Team

Is Derek Carr a potential fit for the Jets?

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after tight end Taysom Hill (not pictured) scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are over $50 million over the cap limit as the NFL offseason begins. As they turn the page to the Kellen Moore era, there are plenty of changes to be made. One of the biggest potential changes includes cutting or trading $150 million quarterback Derek Carr.

Derek Praschak of The Jet Press recently suggested the New York Jets could be a potential landing spot for Carr if the Saints decide to move him. Praschak suggested acquiring Carr could help keep star wide receiver Davante Adams in town.

"The Saints are struggling to manage a tight salary cap, so it may behoove them to cut ties and begin a full rebuild process with new head coach Kellen Moore. If they do, you can bet Darren Mougey will at least make a call," Praschak wrote. "Another major question — one I don’t have the answer to — is how much Carr and his $51 million cap hit will be worth on the open market. There’s no answer yet, but you can bet the Jets will explore what it would take.

"The Jets' offensive line showed improvement in several areas this season. The offense also features skill position stars like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and young running backs such as Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Adding Carr to the mix could make for a potent unit."

The Jets may not be the best landing spot for Carr. It wouldn't make much sense for the team to cut Rodgers and turn to a more expensive, less talented quarterback to replace him.

Either way, it could make a lot of sense for New Orleans to find a team willing to take on his massive contract before the 2025 season begins.

