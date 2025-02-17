Saints Shockingly Linked To Aaron Rodgers As Potential Derek Carr Replacement
The New Orleans Saints are in the worst cap space situation among all the teams in the entire NFL. New Orleans is about $60 million over the cap as things currently stand.
One move the Saints could make to look to save quite a bit of money is trading or cutting quarterback Derek Carr. Now, Carr is much better than any other signal caller on the roster, but the money saved could be worth it to New Orleans.
Who would the Saints turn to at quarterback to replace the veteran?
Nick Igbokwe of Sportskeeda recently listed former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the top candidate to replace Carr if the Saints opt to cut ties with him. The Jets recently cut Rodgers, seemingly in an attempt to turn the page to a new era in the Big Apple.
"Aaron Rodgers is a four-time MVP and one of the most (if not the most) accurate QBs in the game's history," Igbokwe wrote. "Rodgers is fresh off two disappointing seasons with the New York Jets and he'll be a free agent ahead of the 2025 regular season.
"A change of scenery and coaching from a Super Bowl-winning offensive guru might be what Rodgers needs to get back to his best. His addition would be a marquee one for the Saints, even if he's at the tail end of his first-ballot Hall of Fame career."
Rodgers would be a dream come true for the Saints. He's not expected to have a very aggressive market as most teams aren't eyeing a 41-year-old veteran to be their franchise guy. With a less than aggressive market, he'll likely be fairly affordable.
Rodgers is a better option at quarterback and he might be cheaper than Carr. If the future Hall of Famer wants to come to New Orleans, it should be a no-brainer for the Saints.
