Saints Linked To Blockbuster Trade For $9 Million Star

The Saints could be the sleeper team that emerges as a trade candidate for Breece Hall.

Zach Pressnell

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints haven't had the best offseason to date, but there's still some time to change that. The Saints freed up nearly $30 million after Derek Carr's retirement while also having the draft capital to swing a blockbuster trade if they wanted to.

A trade might not be out of the picture. The Saints have a lot of holes on their roster and could take advantage of the market by bringing in a young talented player.

Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports recently suggested the Saints could be a potential landing spot for New York Jets running back Breece Hall if New York opts to trade him this year.

"However, the Saints will likely be leaning on the run game and defense since they’re without a capable quarterback on their roster after Derek Carr’s retirement," Palacios wrote. "Alvin Kamara is one of the league’s best runners, but he’s aging, and even though they signed Cam Akers, they need someone who’s eventually going to take over the offense when Kamara retires. Hall won’t start, but he’s a better option over Akers."

It makes sense for the Jets to trade Hall. He's likely headed for free agency in the near future and New York has a pair of running backs to replace him.

For the Saints, Hall could work as the eventual replacement to Alvin Kamara. Kamara is getting older and could use a secondary back to take some of the weight off his shoulders until his career is over. Pairing Hall and Kamara in the backfield together would give the Saints one of the more dynamic running back pairings in the entire league.

Zach Pressnell
