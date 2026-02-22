Saints-Alvin Kamara Trade Buzz Is Getting Out of Control

The New Orleans Saints are a team that can make some serious noise in 2026.

New Orleans found the starting quarterback it has been looking for in Tyler Shough and is in a better salary cap position this offseason than it has been in for a while. New Orleans went 5-4 with Shough under center and now can build around him. The NFC South was weak in general in 2025 and there wasn't a single team that finished above .500. All in all, the Saints are trending in the right direction and the division could be for the taking in 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Despite this, there has been some wild speculation out there this offseason. For example, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox pitched a mock trade sending Alvin Kamara to the Denver Broncos.

The Saints are getting talked about a lot

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Broncos Get: RB Alvin Kamara," Knox wrote. "Saints Get: 2026 7th-round pick, conditional 2027 6th-round pick. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara might not seem like an impactful trade candidate in 2026. The five-time Pro Bowler will turn 31 in July, is coming off a career-worst year, and is recovering from a sprained MCL.

"Kamara also hinted last season that he'd consider retirement if he were to be traded. Yet, a trade involving Kamara, should he choose to accept it, could have a substantial impact on free agency and the draft. That would be particularly true if he were to land with a Super Bowl contender like the Denver Broncos."

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine also pitched a Kamara trade involving the Broncos.

The Saints could use another running back in the room to pair with Kamara because he is now 30 years old and only played in 11 games in 2025. But the idea of trading Kamara to the Broncos just doesn't make much sense. As Knox pointed out, Kamara has made it known over and over that he doesn't want to play anywhere but New Orleans. Kamara cleared up his trade deadline comments afterward, but still acknowledged that New Orleans is where he wants to be.

Kamara is a franchise icon. Trading him for some sort of late-round package would hurt the team's offense for the 2026 season for some sort of dice roll. It's easy to speculate, but the idea of Kamara being traded just doesn't sound realistic.

More NFL: 7 Combine Questions That Will Shape Saints' NFL Draft Board