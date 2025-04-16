Saints Linked To Shocking Draft Day Trade With AFC Team
The New Orleans Saints desperately need a quarterback this offseason. Derek Carr's season is reportedly in question following an offseason shoulder injury that snuck up out of nowhere. Now the Saints will likely turn to the draft to find an adequate replacement.
New Orleans could be looking at Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as Carr's successor, but will Sanders be available at pick No. 9?
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt recently suggested the Saints may need to trade up with the New York Jets to move up two picks in the NFL Draft if they want to be sure they land Sanders.
"As for the first part of that (desperation), the Saints might qualify in light of news that quarterback Derek Carr might miss the 2025 season with a shoulder injury, leaving New Orleans with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener as their QB options at the moment," Rosenblatt wrote. "If Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is there at No. 7 — which it seems like he will be as of now — could the Jets tempt New Orleans to move up to secure the consensus No. 2 quarterback in this class?"
Rosenblatt also notes that it would likely cost the Saints a third-round pick to move up from pick No. 9 to pick No. 7. That seems like quite a steep price to pay to move up two picks in the draft.
But if the Saints love Sanders as a prospect and see him as the future of the franchise, trading a pick or two to make sure they land him wouldn't be the worst-case scenario.
The Jets aren't likely to select Sanders at pick No. 7. Trading up wouldn't be to jump anybody else to prevent them from taking Sanders. It would be to make sure a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers doesn't trade up with the Jets instead.
