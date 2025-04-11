Saints Seemingly Urged To Avoid Drafting Shedeur Sanders
There is growing speculation that Shedeur Sanders will fall to the New Orleans Saints at pick No. 9 in the upcoming NFL Draft. It seems as though the eight teams drafting ahead of the Saints aren't interested in the polarizing quarterback.
If he falls to the Saints, it's hard to imagine they would pass up on a talent like that to eventually be Derek Carr's successor.
While it seems like Sanders will fall to the Saints and it seems like they wouldn't pass up on him if he does, one NFL writer thinks this is a bad idea. Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic recently urged teams in the top ten to avoid drafting Sanders if they don't have a stable supporting cast to place around him.
"If you are truly thinking about taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 or No. 3 (or anywhere in the top 10) and your roster is flawed to a point where even a successful rookie QB won’t be enough to fix you in 2025, then you just shouldn’t do it," Baumgardner wrote. "To be clear, I do like Sanders. I think if he’s drafted by a team with a stable supporting cast around him (not unlike what we saw with Bo Nix last year), he’ll have a chance. But if you put him on a bad team expecting a miracle, you’re running a major risk of stunting his growth."
While Baumgardner doesn't specifically call out the Saints, they seem to be the clear team he's talking about.
New Orleans has one of the more unstable offenses in the league with an aging running back, a new head coach, and one quality NFL wide receiver. Beyond that, there's not much to be optimistic about in New Orleans.
Maybe placing Sanders in this kind of situation would be a nightmare for both him and the team.
