Saints Linked To Shocking Trade For $9 Million Offensive Star
The New Orleans Saints made a few key additions during the NFL Draft last week, but they didn't add a high-potential running back to play alongside Alvin Kamara. New Orleans needs an RB2 as well as a talented runner to take over for Kamara when he eventually leaves town.
In the sixth round, they selected Kansas running back Devin Neal, but it's unlikely he can handle a huge workload behind Kamara.
If the Saints couldn't find the right running back in the draft, they might be able to find one in a trade.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports recently suggested the Saints could be a trade fit for New York Jets running back Breece Hall if the Jets opt to move him.
"Alvin Kamara is still a good starting running back, but the veteran has lost a step from his peak and isn’t getting any younger," Latham wrote. "Kamara was at his best when he had someone like Mark Ingram to complement him in the backfield. Hall could form a short-term starting duo with Kamara before eventually taking over as the three-down back once age officially catches up with the Saints legend."
If Hall would come cheap in a trade, this could be a great move for the Saints.
But it doesn't seem incredibly likely the Jets trade him. New York didn't select a running back in the draft, so it's hard to imagine the team trading away its starter without replacing him in the draft. The Jets have a few quality backs behind Hall, but it doesn't seem likely they move on from him.
