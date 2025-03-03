Saints Loosely Linked To Projected $37.5 Million Receiver As 'Top Free-Agent Target'
In nine days, the New Orleans Saints' yearly free agency struggle will once again begin.
Coming off a 5-12 season, it's painfully obvious that the Saints' roster needs reinforcements. But thanks to years of salary cap mismanagement, they have less budget to work with than any other team in the league--by a wide margin.
After somehow finagling their way out of $47 million of salary cap debt, the Saints will be lucky to have a few million bucks left to spend. And how they choose to spend it could be the difference between contending for a Wild Card spot or another year of misery.
With that in mind, one NFL writer believes the Saints should target an under-the-radar receiver to play second fiddle to New Orleans star Chris Olave.
Bleacher Nation's Patrick K. Flowers compiled a list of five top free-agent targets for the Saints on Monday, and listed veteran New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton as the most realistic wide receiver for New Orleans to acquire this spring.
"Darius Slayton has consistently produced solid WR2 numbers with 700 yards and 15 yards per reception in four of his first five seasons in the league," Flowers wrote.
"At 28, PFF has him projected to command a three-year deal with an AAV of $12.5 million. Derek Carr needs another weapon, and New Orleans is shopping on a budget."
Slayton isn't the most flashy free agent by any means, but for the Saints to be successful next season, they'll have to find diamonds in the rough. And for as uninspiring as Derek Carr may be as a starting quarterback option to some, he could equally be the best QB Slayton has ever played for.
There will surely be other suitors for a proven, consistent veteran. But if the Saints identify Slayton as a top target while other teams are shopping for more expensive weapons, they might have a decent shot at succeeding.
More NFL: Saints-Ravens Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships $11M Three-Time Pro Bowler To Baltimore