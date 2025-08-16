Saints Make Bold QB Decision Ahead of Preseason Week 2
The New Orleans Saints have quite an intriguing quarterback battle on their hands right now. Following Derek Carr's sudden retirement from the NFL, head coach Kellen Moore has been left to choose between rookie Tyler Shough, youngster Spencer Rattler, and 26-year-old Jake Haener.
ESPN's Katherine Terrell recently made the case for Shough to start for the Saints. Shough was given the starting nod in Week 1 of the preseason.
"Shough, who turns 26 on Sept. 28, is exactly one year older than Rattler," Terrell wrote. "He and his camp negotiated a fully guaranteed contract, and because he's a second-round pick, the Saints won't have a fifth-year option to pick up. The Saints would likely want to get him on the field as soon as possible for those factors alone.
"None of those things mean Shough will be guaranteed the starting job, but it could tip the scales in his favor if the competition is that close. And in the past two weeks, Shough has closed Rattler's early lead."
Tyler Shough named started for preseason Week 2
Ahead of the Saints' Week 2 preseason matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Coach Moore announced that the Saints would start Shough under center for the second consecutive game. While the Saints haven't made a decision on who the starter in the regular season will be, it seems like they're leaning toward the rookie.
But the decision to start Shough against the Jaguars doesn't mean a decision has been made. Moore is still seemingly looking at all his options ahead of the season.
"Obviously before Week 1. ... As soon as we get to that point, we'll pull it off, whatever day it is," Moore said following the joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. "But we want to give these guys as many opportunities as they can because they're younger guys. They need experience, they need exposure. There are some things they are doing for the first time and the second time."
The decision is likely coming in the next week or two. It seems like Shough is going to be the choice, but there's still time for Rattler to win the job.
Rattler is going to need to have a good game in relief of Shough this weekend if he wants to take the job, but there's still a chance it could be done.
Either way, the Saints have a bit of a wild card at quarterback this season. There's a chance that the team could make a change at any point in the year.
