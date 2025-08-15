Saints Shocker? Former First Round RB Listed As Cut Candidate
The New Orleans Saints seem bound to have a very exciting couple of weeks leading up to the regular season.
Obviously, they need to figure out the quarterback situation. This battle seems to be down to second-round pick Tyler Shough and second-year signal caller Spencer Rattler, with Jake Haener lagging behind a little bit. This quarterback battle has taken over headlines in New Orleans for weeks now.
But the team is also going to need to make some cuts as they work down to 53 players on the active roster. There are a few obvious cut candidates, but there are also some players who could turn heads as cuts in the coming weeks.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently suggested the Saints would cut former first-round pick running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the coming weeks. Edwards-Helaire is battling for a spot in the Saints' crowded running back room.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire could be the perfect cut candidate for New Orleans
"Remember when Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, who was going to be the next big thing at running back? As a rookie, he was actually pretty solid, with 1,100 total yards, five touchdowns and 4.4 yards per carry," Davenport wrote. "But Edwards-Helaire's usage was never the same after that rookie season.
"He has just 154 carries over the past three seasons combined, and last year he spent his first season in New Orleans mostly holding down a bench, carrying the ball all of 13 times and averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Alvin Kamara is the unquestioned lead back in the Big Easy. Kendre Miller appears safely entrenched as the RB2. With Devin Neal and Velus Jones Jr. widely projected to round out the position group, both Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers are former NFL starters who could be searching for new homes after cutdown day."
Edwards-Helaire is a clear-cut candidate for the Saints. Holding onto him makes no sense at this point, as there's nothing in his game that makes him truly unique and a star.
The Saints have more than enough depth better than the former first-round pick, though they could still upgrade the unit by landing a trade for somebody like New York Jets running back Breece Hall.
Either way, it would be quite shocking if Edwards-Helaire made the 53-man roster. He's at the bottom of the totem pole in New Orleans right now.
