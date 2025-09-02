Saints News Network

Saints' Massive QB Problem Is Much Worse Than You Think

The Saints have a huge problem...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore (left) and Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore (left) and Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints lost starting quarterback Derek Carr to retirement earlier this offseason and they haven't been able to replace him yet.

The Saints had quite a competitive quarterback battle between Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and Tyler Shough. The battle ended up coming down to Shough and Rattler, with Rattler being named the starter for Week 1.

While Rattler has shown signs of improvement this preseason, he's likely going to be the worst starting quarterback in the league. If Shough was the starter, the same could be said about him.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell recently discussed the Saints. Terrell identified the quarterback room as the biggest weakness on the Saints' roster, but the issue might be way bigger than everybody realizes.

Saints' biggest weakness is the quarterback room, and it's not close

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattle
Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) calls for the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Saints took their quarterback competition through the preseason -- an indication that neither Tyler Shough nor Spencer Rattler had made an obvious case to win the job early. Last week, coach Kellen Moore announced that Rattler won the job," Terrell wrote. "The Saints didn't have a lot of depth at their skill positions last season because of injuries, and that remains the case beyond Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed. That means the team will need Rattler to step up big to elevate the rest of the offense."

While the quarterback position is obviously weak, there are more wrinkles to this problem than the personnel in the quarterback room.

Rattler, the starter in New Orleans, doesn't have quality weapons to use. He has Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed at wide receiver, but that's practically all the proven weapons that Rattler will have. Alvin Kamara is a quality option at running back, but he's getting older and beginning to wear down.

The offensive line is good, but not great. To make matters worse, Rattler and Shough won't be able to play freely for the entire season. No matter who is under center, the other will be breathing down their neck. The inability to play freely could handicap the quarterback and further dig the Saints into a hole.

The situation isn't good at all.

