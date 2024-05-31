Saints News Network

Saints Miss Out On HBO Hard Knocks Yet Again

The Saints were one of several teams who could have been coerced into doing HBO's Hard Knocks, but now that will go to the Bears.

Aug 1, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) catches passes during training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The Saints were one of several teams that could have been forced into doing the very popular Hard Knocks series on HBO, but that honor will go to the Chicago Bears. The official announcement came on Thursday. The Broncos were also another team that fit the requirements to be on the show.

Teams who didn't have a new head coach, have missed the playoffs the past two years and have not previously appeared on the program in the past 10 years were all eligible, according to the NFL's criteria.

What's interesting is that this came together a lot quicker than last year, as we had to wait until nearly mid-July for an official announcement due to some backlash from the teams involved. The Saints were once again in the running, but the Jets were selected.

Some players like Derek Carr and Jamaal Williams have been involved with the program in the past, which has been around since 2001. Now, the league will get to go on the journey with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams starting on Aug. 6.

