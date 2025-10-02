Saints Mock Trade Cuts Ties With $5 Million WR In Deal With Texans
The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a worse start than many pictured. They weren't favored in any of their first four games, which has resulted in a 0-4 start to the season.
The longer the season goes on, the more likely the Saints are to sell at the trade deadline. They have a lot of top players they could move if the management opts to sell. Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cameron Jordan, and Carl Granderson have all been mentioned as potential trade chips.
But the top trade chips to look at are the expiring players. That brings somebody like Shaheed to the forefront of the ongoing rumors, as his contract expires at the end of the season.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently put together a mock trade that would send Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to the Houston Texans in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick.
Rashid Shaheed linked to Texans in potential midseason trade
"If Houston is going to get its offense going, adding a receiver to complement Nico Collins would certainly help. The Texans rank 22nd in yards per play (5.1) and are tied for 17th in net yards per pass attempt (5.8) while sitting 26th in dropback EPA (-0.040)," Verderame wrote. "Shaheed has 18 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown through four weeks, and would provide a significant upgrade over Xavier Hutchinson, who has nine receptions and 92 yards despite playing 64% of the snaps."
Given the fact that Shaheed's contract expires at the end of the year, he could be a top candidate for the Saints to move. It seems unlikely that New Orleans would be able to come to terms on a new deal with the wide receiver, so a trade could be the best decision for the Saints.
The Texans have a chance to shock some people this year, but they need more weapons for quarterback CJ Stroud. Adding a deep threat like Shaheed would be one of the best potential options for Houston to look into. If it only costs a conditional fifht-round pick, the Texans should take a shot on this idea.
More NFL: Latest Saints Mock Trade Sends $19 Million Star WR To Packers