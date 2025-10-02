Latest Saints Mock Trade Sends $19 Million Star WR To Packers
The New Orleans Saints have been at the center of a lot of trade rumors for the last few weeks. Given how poorly their season has started off, the Saints could look to be very aggressive sellers at the trade deadline, which could result in a lot of big trades.
Players like Demario Davis, Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, Alvin Kamara, and Cameron Jordan have been mentioned as potential trade chips. If the Saints are aggressive, all of these guys could be moved. If they're a bit conservative, they might make one or two moves. It will all depend on how aggressive the Saints want to be.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently put together a blockbuster trade package that would send Olave to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a second-round pick.
Packers linked to potential Chris Olave blockbuster deal
"Yes, the Packers put up 40 points on the Cowboys, but that same defense also allowed 37 points to the Giants in Week 2 and 31 points to the Bears in Week 4. Green Bay’s offensive concerns didn’t just go away because it gained a tie against Dallas’s bad defense," Verderame wrote. "Jordan Love needs another reliable playmaker, especially with Jayden Reed sidelined due to injury and rookie Matthew Golden still finding his footing in the NFL. A trade for Olave would stretch the field for Love and extend the playbook for coach Matt LaFleur. Olave has 26 catches for 184 yards and one touchdown this season."
The Packers have a decent wide receiver room, but they could use a top star. Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, and company are solid options, but none stand out as wide receiver No. 1 material. Adding Olave would give Jordan Love a star to grow and develop with.
For the Saints, it would seemingly be a no-brainer to trade the young wide receiver for a second-round pick. It would hurt the team right now, but Olave seems unlikely to re-sign with New Orleans. That means he's likely to leave as soon as his contract runs out. The Saints could extract some value from him now or they could hold him until he hits free agency. The best options seems to be a trade, especially if a second-round pick is the offer.
More NFL: Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Saints' Alvin Kamara Edition