Saints Named Top 'Landing Spot' For 2,601-Yard Superstar To Replace Alvin Kamara
The value of the running back position is always a hot topic in the NFL, but no one can deny that the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara has long been one of the very best.
Since he burst onto the scene as a third-round draft pick in 2017, Kamara has constantly ranked among the top players at his position. He has a remarkable 11,541 scrimmage yards in his eight-year career, making five Pro Bowl teams and leading the NFL with 21 total touchdowns in 2020.
As the Saints look to the future after a 5-12 season, however, one has to wonder how many more productive years Kamara has left in the tank. He'll turn 30 in July, and the shelf life of NFL running backs is unfortunately short compared to other offensive positions.
With as many holes as they have on the rest of the roster, would the Saints consider using the number-nine pick in the upcoming draft on Kamara's replacement? If so, they might net themselves a future superstar.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski named the Saints as the "ideal landing spot" for former Boise State running back and 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty in the upcoming draft.
"The five-time Pro Bowler (Kamara) remains under contract for two more seasons," "However, he turns 30 before the start of the 2025 campaign, and he's failed to play a full regular-season slate in all but one of his eight-year career, which occurred as a rookie."
"With Kamara on his way out sooner or later, the hire of head coach Kellen Moore who called the plays during Saquon Barkley's record-setting 2024 performance and two young, run-blocking tone-setters at offensive tackle, Jeanty can quickly become the focal point of the Saints offense."
Jeanty, a 5-foot-9, 215-pound wrecking ball, racked up a ridiculous 2,601 rushing yards this season, just 28 shy of Barry Sanders' all-time FBS record. For good measure, he added 30 total touchdowns. He's as fearsome of a home run threat as there could possibly be coming out of college.
The question for the Saints is whether a second potentially-elite running back gets them any closer to a playoff berth in the next couple of seasons. It's an incredibly fun thought exercise, and in two months, we'll have an answer.
