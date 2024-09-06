Saints News Network

So Close: Saints Nearly Traded for Broncos WR During Final Cuts

Tim Patrick almost joined the Saints, but terms couldn't be met with the Broncos.

John Hendrix

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The almost trades that never happen are always fun to discover, and apparently there's one involving the Saints. Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett passed along a note about the Lions new receiver Tim Patrick, who apparently was about to be dealt to New Orleans in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Birkett tweeted from his social media account, "Interesting from new Lions WR Tim Patrick, he said the Broncos told him they were trying to work out a trade with the Saints when they decided to release him after the preseason. The 2 sides couldn't come to terms, and Patrick decided to sign with the Lions practice squad."

Patrick turns 31 in November, and if the Saints do figure out they want to get him at any point, they could potentially sign him off the Lions practice squad to their active roster. However, teams are also allowed to protect up to four players weekly. Patrick has had two tough seasons that were ended by injury, not even making it to the regular season.

New Orleans has a very young group at receiver, with Cedrick Wilson Jr. being the seasoned veteran at 28. In addition to Wilson Jr., the final roster selections for the Saints saw them pick two rookies in Mason Tipton and Bub Means, a second-year player in A.T. Perry and third-year receivers Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave.

Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News