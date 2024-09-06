So Close: Saints Nearly Traded for Broncos WR During Final Cuts
The almost trades that never happen are always fun to discover, and apparently there's one involving the Saints. Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett passed along a note about the Lions new receiver Tim Patrick, who apparently was about to be dealt to New Orleans in a trade with the Denver Broncos.
Birkett tweeted from his social media account, "Interesting from new Lions WR Tim Patrick, he said the Broncos told him they were trying to work out a trade with the Saints when they decided to release him after the preseason. The 2 sides couldn't come to terms, and Patrick decided to sign with the Lions practice squad."
Patrick turns 31 in November, and if the Saints do figure out they want to get him at any point, they could potentially sign him off the Lions practice squad to their active roster. However, teams are also allowed to protect up to four players weekly. Patrick has had two tough seasons that were ended by injury, not even making it to the regular season.
New Orleans has a very young group at receiver, with Cedrick Wilson Jr. being the seasoned veteran at 28. In addition to Wilson Jr., the final roster selections for the Saints saw them pick two rookies in Mason Tipton and Bub Means, a second-year player in A.T. Perry and third-year receivers Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave.