Saints' Nephi Sewell Selected As Team's Ed Block Courage Award Winner
Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell has been named the Saints' 2024 Ed Block Courage Award winner in a vote by his teammates. This is an annual award to a player that has perserved through adversity. Sewell is a shining example of that, battling back from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 17's game against the Bucs last season.
Sewell is no stranger to hard work. As an undrafted rookie in 2022, Sewell cut his teeth in training camp and hung around the practice squad from the hard work he put in. He ended up appearing in four games. In 2023, he earned a spot on the final roster mainly due to his special teams abilities, playing in 16 games for New Orleans. He also played extensively at linebacker against the Lions in Week 12. With the unfortunate ACL injury that ended his season, he rehabbed and worked his way back from it and ended up returning to practice this year on Oct. 30.
The NFL award was created in honor of Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, to annually recognize one player from every NFL team who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.
In the spring, Sewell will travel to Baltimore with the 31 other Ed Block Courage Award team recipients to represent the club and participate in several events, including the Ed Block Celebration and VIP Sponsor Brunch. The visit will conclude with a special Courage Awards Ceremony and a St. Vincent’s Villa Community Outreach, where the abused children of the Baltimore Ravens Courage House will present each player with their trophies.