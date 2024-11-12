Saints Newest Receiver 'Excited' About Opportunity In New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS -- Judging by the smile on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling's face after the game, you couldn't tell the team he was on had been on a seven-game losing streak before Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons. Admittedly, he told reporters, "I wasn't here for all seven; I just saw one." His performance on Sunday was a major reason the Saints' losing streak ended.
The 30-year-old receiver caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in his second game with New Orleans. He became the first Saints' wideout since Michael Thomas to record 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a game. Thomas accomplished that five seasons ago. Valdes-Scantling's two touchdowns on Sunday are the most he's had in a season since 2022.
MVS is appropriate not only for the initials of his name but also for being the Most Valuable Saint on Sunday. The team has been decimated by injuries, especially its wide receiver core. Rasheed Shaheed, Chris Olave, and Bub Means are all on IR right now, leaving the skill position group noticeably thin.
Valdes-Scantling started the season with the Buffalo Bills after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. After the Bills acquired former Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper, Buffalo released the veteran Valdes-Scantling. The former fifth-round pick visited the Saints in October before signing a deal with them.
"I'm just excited to be in a situation where I can excel," the former South Florida receiver told reporters postgame. "I'm super excited that I'm here. With the guys going down, it kind of opened a new lane faster than I expected."
That fast lane is an expectation to incorporate him in the deep route part of the offense, which has needed to be improved since Shaheed went down with injury. New Orleans is currently No. 19 in the league with passing plays of over 20 yards this season. Through the first two weeks of the year, Saints quarterback Derek Carr was fourth in the league in completed air yards per game. That number has plummeted with the injuries to the offensive line and receivers.
Now, Valdes-Scantling can showcase his skills in a primary role for the rest of the season. As far as learning the nuances of the playbook, MVS says he will get the reps but, for now, will keep things simple. "Run fast. He's (Carr) a good quarterback. We'll figure out the rest when it happens."