Saints Newly-Signed Receiver Has Luke Warm Impression Of New Orleans Food From One Of The City's Top Restaurant
New Orleans, LA - New Orleans is best known for its food, culture, and rich, diverse history. Tripadvisor recently ranked New Orleans as the No. 1 food destination in the United States. Newly acquired Saints wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was not impressed with his first introduction to New Orleans cuisine.
St. Brown hosts a podcast with his Pro Bowl brother Amon-Ra St. Brown, the star wide receiver for the Detroit Lions. On a recent episode of The St. Brown Podcast, Equanimeous revealed that his first impression of the food didn't live up to the hype.
"I went to Drago's, and it was, ahhhh, alright." He continued, "I don't think people understand how good food is in L.A. (Los Angeles), they underestimate it. Food in L.A. is top tier in the world. They say New Orleans has the best food in the world, I'm not saying it doesn't, I just haven't seen it yet." He then admitted he hoped he would find out soon.
Saints fans took to social media to express their displeasure about his food comments regarding New Orleans. Others offered better suggestions or suggested he speak with locals about the best food spots in town. The six-year veteran admitted that his self-research led him to the places he's tried. His younger brother suggested that he contact his new Saints teammates for advice on where to eat.
St. Brown was born and raised in Placentia, California, roughly 30 miles Southeast of Los Angeles. Equanimeous played high school football closer in Anaheim, making it apparent he has certain biases toward the area he grew up in. The Chicago Bears later drafted him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. St. Brown had an injury-riddled start to his career, missing the entire 2019 season with a severe ankle injury.
After spending two more seasons in Green Bay, St. Brown was picked up by the rival Chicago Bears. He spent two seasons in the Windy City before becoming a free agent this offseason. The Saints signed the veteran to a contract in April. For his career, Equanimeous has played in 60 regular-season games, totaling 63 receptions for 928 yards and two touchdowns.
St. Brown believes signing with the Saints was the best decision for his career. "I felt like the Saints was the best for me and my career. I spent the offseason there, and OTAs were great." He admitted he hasn't been out much in the city but plans to do so throughout the season. Time will tell whether his opinion about the food in New Orleans changes during his tenure here.