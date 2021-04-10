ICYMI: Saints News from the Week of April 5-10

New Orleans Saints news, articles, tweets, Instagram postings, commentary, and more from the Week of April 5-10.

New Orleans Saints news, articles, tweets, Instagram postings, commentary, and more from the Week of April 5-10.

Bayou Blitz Interview with Jim Mora, Jr. on the Saints in the NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints' Defensive End is the First Golden Bears to Earn This Honor - Cameron Jordan has been feted with plenty of honors during his football career. (si.com)

With the 28th Pick, the New Orleans Saints Select (si.com)

New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr. talked about his fandom on a recent Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek (neworleanssaints.com)

Barnwell: Could these six teams still win the NFL offseason? Why they've been quiet and what's next (espn.com)

Saints beat writer Amie Just makes her first mock draft selection ahead of the actual NFL draft. (nola.com)

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara may have a $75 million contract to his name, but the Saints' superstar is still ready to go back to his days surviving off a loaf of bread and a jar of peanut butter if he needs to. (cnbc.com)

New Orleans and New England are respectively facing a $500,000 fine and a $350,000 fine, according to reports. (nbcnews.com)

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position (neworleanssaints.com)

Farewell Tristen Edgerston, our Saints News Network Intern.

New Orleans lost two defensive tackles this offseason. Could they bolster their defensive interior by drafting this All-ACC defender? (si.com)

Day two and three draft prospects NOLA should target New Orleans Saints (bleacherreport.com)

Every NFL team's glaring weakness which could derail a 2021 playoff run New Orleans Saints (bleacherreport.com)

The 2021 NFL draft is just weeks away, so it's time for another update as mock drafts continue to filter in from around the... (saintswire.usatoday.com)

The college film has been studied, the prospect showcase games are long done, the pro days are mostly in the books, so that leaves one last bit of pre-draft work for the New Orleans Saints: The face-to-face meeting. (nola.com)

Eleven years ago, New Orleans added one of the best playmakers in franchise history when they selected Jimmy Graham out of Miami. Could the Saints turn back to ''The U'' for another offensive contributor in this year's draft? (si.com)

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire Kamara: NFL's likely 17-game schedule 'dumb' The Saints' Alvin Kamara was among NFL players to tweet their displeasure at the expectation that owners will vote to approve a 17-game season for 2021. (espn.com)

The Saints have always done well in recruiting undrafted free agents. Rookies who fell through the cracks and weren't selected among the annual 256... (saintswire.usatoday.com)

The annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic will return after a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19 protocols in 2020 (neworleanssaints.com)