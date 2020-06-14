Saints Notes & Quotes:  Kamara at NASCAR, Saints WRs, & Bayou Blitz Podcast

Notes and quotes from the week of June 8th on New Orleans Saints players, NASCAR, coaches, and Bayou Blitz Podcast.

KAMARA AT NASCAR IN MIAMI

Alvin Kamara on Twitter

African-American NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace led the charge for the organization to end the display of the Confederate flag at its events. The popular race car organization finally listened and banned the flags for drivers and fans. On Sunday afternoon, Alvin Kamara, who likes NASCAR, will finally attended his first race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Saints running back wore Bubba Wallace's #43 T-shirt and cap in support of the driver. Kamara is set to be in the pace car at the race.

SAINTS WR COACH JOHNSON ON UDFAs CALLAWAY AND JOHNSON

Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) holds the ball after making a touchdown during a game between Missouri and Tennessee in Columbia, Mo. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Tennessee defeated Missouri. Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel-Imagn Content Services, LLC

On this week's Zoom media calls, the Saints WR Coach Curtis Johnson and Assistant WR Coach Ronald Curry fielded questions about the team's receiving corps. Johnson allowed Curry to answer most of the reporters' questions about receivers Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre' Quan Smith, Emmanuel Butler, and other unit players. I asked two questions about the undrafted free-agent rookies, WR Marquez Callaway (Tennessee) and WR Juwan Johnson (Oregon). Here was his response:

What are your thoughts about Marquez Callaway?

“Marquez was a guy that was coached by one of my guys at Tulane, David Johnson, and I think he’s a heck of a player, good kid, comes from a great family. Dave has been telling me about Marquez for years. He’s big, he’s fast, he’s a tough kid, very, very smart. I like him, but sometimes I get on him about his haircut because I see that haircut and I can’t grow hair like him so I’m (jealous).” Coach Curtis Johnson, Saints

I responded, "I understand from us follicly challenged guys."

What about Juwan Johnson, how do you see him fitting in with you guys?

“I like him also, my nephew had him at Penn State. He is a special teams guy, he’s a very tough guy, big, physical, athletic. You cannot get enough of these guys in a season like this. We like big guys, like R.C. always says, we like big guys because of Drew (Brees’) situation (where) he is a little bit shorter than everybody else, but this guy has made some plays at Oregon. And these guys are tremendously smart. I am telling you, D.J. (Williams) and R.C. did a phenomenal job with those kids this year. I can’t wait to be a part of this.” Coach Curtis Johnson, Saints

MALCOLM JENKINS ON THE NFL AND KAEPERNICK

Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins protesting in Philadelphia

This week, Saints star safety, Malcolm Jenkins, continued his dialogue against social injustice. During a CBS This Morning broadcast, Jenkins took issue with the manner the NFL has handled former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick. In 2016, Kaepernick led peaceful, non-violent protests during the playing of the National Anthem before NFL games. He was joined by several prominent NFLers like Malcolm Jenkins and Eric Reid. Kaepernick's demonstration aimed to enlighten citizens on the continuation of police brutality on African-Americans and minorities in the United States. However, fans, sports figures, NFL players, owners, and sponsors were angry with his display and believed it disrespected the flag, anthem, and military veterans. After the season ended and until this date, Colin Kaepernick has not been offered a contract with an NFL team.

Jenkins believes the NFL must address Kaepernick's unfair treatment by the league. Roger Goodell and the NFL release statements, and a video concerning the Black Lives Matter movement and racial injustice in America but failed to mention Colin Kaepernick specifically. Jenkins said:

“Until they apologize, specifically, to Colin Kaepernick, or assign him to a team, I don't think that they will end up on the right side of history." Malcolm Jenkins, Saints Safety

BAYOU BLITZ TACKLES SOCIAL INJUSTICE AND WELCOMES FORMER SAINTSATION

Bayou Blitz hosts Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley welcomed former New Orleans Saints Saintsation dancer Lena Nuccio to the program. Bob and Kyle also took on the subjects of racism, police brutality, Colin Kaepernick's protest, Bubba Wallace, NASCAR, the confederate flag, and social injustice in America. This was a powerful broadcast.