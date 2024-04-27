Major Power Offensive Talents May Be Grabbed By New Orleans Saints After Slipping To Late Rounds
Big conferences and perennial college football powers typically dominate the early rounds of the NFL Draft. However, there are always talents from these big-name schools that slip through the cracks into the later rounds.
Sometimes, it's an injury that causes these players to fall. Other times, it is just a simple matter of over-analysis that might cause an otherwise talented player to tumble, making them a potential draft steal.
The New Orleans Saints have taken advantage of these opportunities several times over the years.
Here are a few overlooked offensive skill position players that will be available late in Day 2 or perhaps even well into Day 3 of this year's draft.
Dillon Johnson, RB - Washington; 6'0" & 217-Lbs.
Dillon Johnson was fairly productive in shared backfield duties at Mississippi State from 2020 to 2022, accounting for 2,062 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He'd have a chance to shine after transferring to Washington last season. Johnson led the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns (16) while his 1,195 rushing yards was second in the conference for the Huskies.
A power runner with a versatile set of skills, Johnson is a consistent inside runner with enough agility to hit outside zones. He'll explode through tacklers and shows good vision for open lanes. An outstanding receiver, Johnson runs exceptional routes and could even be effective out of the slot.
Johnson doesn't have breakaway speed and won't be as effective outside the tackles. He lacks elusiveness in open space, preferring instead to try and power through tacklers. His upright running style gives defenders an easier target and subjects him to extra punishment. He must also improve his ability to pick up the blitz to have a shot at being an every down back.
Despite his production and dual-threat abilities, Johnson may still be on the board late in the draft. His rugged running style and receiving skills could make teams quickly regret passing on him.
Kendall Milton, RB - Georgia; 6'2" & 225-Lbs.
Part of a loaded Bulldogs offense, Kendall Milton was a rotational player for most of his four years at Georgia. He closed out his career strong, rushing for 1,382 yards and 23 scores over his last two seasons. His 14 rushing touchdowns in 2023 was second in the SEC.
A physical and rugged runner with great size, Milton is a prototype downhill back. He's a pile mover, powering through contact with excellent leg drive. Milton gets to the hole quickly and is a productive inside runner extremely efficient in short yardage and near the goal line.
Buried in a loaded Georgia offense, Milton had trouble standing out until last year and will need to show more patience to let blocks develop. He lacks breakaway speed and the elusiveness to evade tacklers in open space. Milton contributes very little in the passing game, catching just 12 passes over four seasons.
Kendall Milton likely won't be selected until the late rounds, if drafted at all. Even though he offers little as an every down back, he could steal a roster spot with his rugged interior running style in a physical offensive system.
Cornelius Johnson, WR - Michigan; 6'3" & 212-Lbs.
Cornelius Johnson was a three-year starter with a reputation of playing big in big games for the Wolverines. He was never a featured target for a balanced Michigan attack, averaging 39 catches for 574 yards the last three years, but scored 13 touchdowns. Many of them coming when the Wolverines needed them most.
Johnson has excellent size, but combines that with underrated athleticism good leaping ability. He's outstanding in contested throw situations and is a physical runner after the catch with breakaway speed. A solid vertical threat, Johnson eats up a cushion quickly with his long stride and has terrific deep ball tracking skills.
While fast, Johnson hasn't shown an extra gear or precise breaks to get separation. His route precision must vastly improve with the expectation of handling an expanded route tree. At this stage, he lacks the variation for slot duties or the separation skills to match his size and speed.
Never a primary weapon in Michigan's offense, Cornelius Johnson is likely a late-round choice, if selected at all. He'll need some significant fine-tuning to his game. However, he has the natural skills to be a better pro than collegiate receiver, perhaps even with the upside of a number two wideout in the right system.