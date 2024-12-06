Saints Officially Place Taysom Hill On Injured Reserve
The New Orleans Saints have suffered another devastating blow due to injury. On Friday, Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the team has officially placed all-purpose weapon Taysom Hill on injured reserve.
This move comes as no surprise, but is still disheartening news to both the Saints and their fans. The 34-year-old Hill was carted off the field during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was confirmed after the game that Hill had suffered a knee injury that will require surgery and sideline him for the rest of this season.
Hill is just the latest New Orleans player to be bitten by the injury bug. He joins a list of season-ending injuries that includes cornerback Paulson Adebo and WR Rashid Shaheed.
Wideout Chris Olave (concussion) is not officially on injured reserve, but there's a chance he will not play again this year. Running back Kendre Miller, WR Bub Means, and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon also remain on either injured reserve or the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Hill had 278 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground this season. He also contributed 23 receptions for 187 yards and had completed two passes for an additional 21 yards while keeping defenses off balance with his tremendous versatility.
Over eight NFL seasons, all with New Orleans, Hill has been one of the league's most polarizing talents. For his career, he has 2,437 yards rushing, 99 receptions for 943 yards, 2,369 yards passing, and has accounted for 55 total touchdowns.
Placing Hill on injured reserve does open up a roster spot. It is expected that the Saints will fill the spot by activating Kendre Miller from injured reserve. Miller has played in only two games this season because of his own injury problems, but has shown exciting promise over his two years in the NFL.
The 4-8 Saints play at the 2-10 New York Giants this Sunday. New Orleans has until 4pm Eastern Time on Saturday to officially activate Kendre Miller for him to be eligible to play against the Giants.