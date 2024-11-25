Saints Players Who Missed The Mark, But Need To Thrive After The Bye
The New Orleans Saints came into the 2024-25 season with some heightened expectations from previous years. They returned a defense many thought to be among the better units in the league and re-tooled the offensive coaching staff to better take advantage of some talented playmakers.
Two resounding victories to start the year heightened those expectations. Those hopes came crashing down to earth by a seven-game losing streak triggered by injuries, lack of depth, and poor execution by both players and coaches.
After finally firing Dennis Allen, the Saints won two straight under interim coach Darren Rizzi to go into their bye with a 4-7 record. They'll next be in action this Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
There are plenty of reasons why the Saints fell significantly behind in the playoff chase again this year. The Saints News Network crew highlights our biggest disappointments of the year to date.
John Hendrix
This isn't really difficult, but it's been the defense. Coming into this season, it was supposed to be the bread and butter that would carry New Orleans as they had the major overhaul on the offensive side.
The defense regressed in several ways, and the fact that there's been several games where they've been given an opportunity to close it out and have failed to deliver is further evidence that supports the disappointment.
Dennis Allen getting the boot was for more than one reason, but the defense's downfall was one of the main drivers of it.
Kyle T. Mosley
I would abstain from using the wording "disappointing," but Carl Granderson and Chase Young have underachieved this season. It's difficult to recall a game that was truly dominant as an edge rusher.
Neither Granderson or Young are leading the team in sacks - the honor goes to DT Bryan Bresee with 5.5 sacks - their combined 8.0 sacks are well below par in the NFL. Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor has 4.0 sacks. Compared to Young's 3.5 and Granderson's 4.5, the team's pass rush needs an overhaul.
Bob Rose
Abysmal defense. While injuries are a viable excuse for some of the offensive struggles, the defense was comparatively healthy for at least the first eight games. Nevertheless, this is a defense that ranks at the bottom of the league is most major categories.
Fourth quarter collapses that resulted in losses to Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Carolina could have put a much different perspective on the season so far. Giving up 460 total yards to a Kansas City team without their top two wideouts and running backs, the Chiefs highest yardage output in 17 outings. Allowing 225 yards rushing to a Denver squad that's one of the worst in the NFL at running the football.
Perhaps the most embarrassing was a thrashing by the Buccaneers inside the Superdome. The Saints gave up an astounding 51 points, 594 total yards, and 277 on the ground that were Buccaneer franchise records. Tampa Bay RB Sean Tucker had 192 yards from scrimmage, including 136 on the ground.
Putrid tackling (effort and fundamentals), untimely penalties, an invisible pass rush, and coverage breakdowns have been the norm for the New Orleans defense through the first 11 games.
For the Saints to have even the slimmest chance at a playoff push, the defense needs a monumental turnaround. If New Orleans misses the postseason for a fourth straight year, the many fingers of blame starts with this defense.