When Red‑Hot Derek Carr Rumors Could End for Saints

Rumors have been swirling about a certain quarterback with the New Orleans Saints.

No, not Tyler Shough. But, instead, Derek Carr. He didn't even play football in 2025 and yet he has been a popular talking point around the league since Super Bowl Sunday. That is because of NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that Carr could come out of retirement if the right opportunity presents itself.

"A few months ago, when asked about coming out of retirement, Derek Carr said he would 'never say never. Because I've learned that when I say never, it usually happens.' It just might happen," Rapoport, Garafolo and Pelissero wrote. "As quarterback injuries mounted this season and into the playoffs, teams conducted due diligence on Carr, trying to gather information as to whether the former Saints franchise passer would consider coming out of retirement, sources tell The Insiders.

The Saints quarterback is a red-hot name right now in rumors

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) celebrates his touchdown reception from quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Bengals, for instance, contacted Carr after Joe Burrow went down with his turf toe injury. That work continues, and an offseason of quarterback uncertainty -- with limited options in free agency, trades and the draft -- makes Carr a possible solution in the right situation."

Carr also didn't close the door on a return throughout the season. So, with Carr's name out there right now in the NFL ether, how long will fans have to wait to see if something actually happens? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked this very question, in reference to the New York Jets, and said that if anything is going to happen, it "probably" will be before the new league year begins in March.

"I don’t know what the trade comp would be, but it would probably happen between now and the beginning of the new league year in March," Breer wrote. "Carr’s leverage in forcing a trade would be that his return from retirement would have serious cap implications, and that alone, I think, would force the Saints to play ball with him on a move.

"I also don’t think Carr will do it for just any team. Getting him to go to the Jets might take some convincing, though he was right there at the top of the Jets’ list in 2023 and might have gone there had Rodgers not."

If this holds true, that would mean likely only a few weeks of the Carr rumor mill, rather than months' worth of chatter. Hopefully, that is the case. It's important to note that this all hinges on Carr actually coming out of retirement. That's another thing. He could simply stay retired. He already has been linked to a handful of teams, but none of it matters if he never plays again. At the very least, we could find some sort of solution — playing or not — over the next few weeks.

