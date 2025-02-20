Saints Predicted To Acquire $37 Million Bengals Standout To Shore Up Secondary
The New Orleans are in a familiar, yet uncomfortable place heading into 2025 free agency.
Thanks to years of ignoring the realities of their salary cap situation, the Saints have put themselves between a rock and a hard place. They have tons of contract restructuring to do just to have a few pennies to spend on free agents.
After a 5-12 season, the Saints clearly aren't one big signing away from suddenly making it back to the playoffs. But if enough players show improvement, fixing a few key roster holes, like the cornerback position, could help the Saints make a jump in the standings.
On Wednesday, Pro Football Network predicted one free agent signing for every team this offseason, and the site's pick for the Saints was veteran cornerback Mike Hilton, who is coming off a decent season in the Cincinnati Bengals secondary.
"The New Orleans Saints are in a brutal position this offseason," the article read. "They need to improve in a number of areas but will be right up against the cap in terms of how they can do it. Therefore, they will likely have to target the second tier of free agents and the older veterans."
"Mike Hilton is an intriguing option for them at cornerback as they look to address a 19th-ranked defense from last year. He might be looking for more than they can afford, but if they can get him in the $5-10 million range in terms of AAV, they will have done well."
Hilton, 30, has spent the last four years in Cincinnati after beginning his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His best statistical season was 2023, when he allowed a measly 66.5 passer rating when targeted, and though he took a slight step back in 2024, he's a fairly reliable veteran in a thin free agent class.
Spotrac projects Hilton for a three-year, $37 million contract, which might be tough for New Orleans to fit under budget. But if they identify Hilton early on as someone they want, they may be able to set his market and save a few bucks.
