Saints Projected To Trade $150 Million Four-Time Pro Bowler Back To Former Team
The NFL quarterback carousel is sure to be spinning fast and furious this winter, but the question is whether or not the New Orleans Saints will hop on for the ride.
Two offseasons ago, the Saints gave Derek Carr a four-year, $150 million deal after the Las Vegas Raiders, his longtime team, released him. The results have been a mixed bag, as Carr hasn't played poorly, but New Orleans has floundered at the bottom of the NFC South standings.
Now that Carr is entering his age-34 season, the Saints have a decision to make. Do they allow Carr one more shot to be the starter under new head coach/play caller Kellen Moore? Or do they instead cut bait and begin searching for their quarterback of the future?
Seth Trachtman of Yardbarker believes the latter is bound to happen. On Wednesday, Trachtman predicted that Carr would return to Las Vegas this spring in a trade to help New Orleans clear salary cap space.
"Carr had a clear love for the Raiders organization before he was released by Josh McDaniels," Trachtman wrote. "Now with Pete Carroll in charge, the team is in the market for a quarterback and could look at bringing Carr back with the Saints needing cap relief."
The Saints may have to wait until Jun. 1 to trade Carr, which could prove costly if other teams solve their quarterback vacancies in the meantime. He carries a $51 million dead cap hit for the 2025 season, but that number drops to $11 million if he gets traded after that date.
As demonstrated by his 5-5 record as a starter last season, Carr still has plenty of good football left in him. He made four Pro Bowls as a Raider, and Las Vegas hasn't done much in their two seasons without him.
But will Las Vegas, or any team for that matter, believe enough in Carr to trade anything of value back to the Saints? Clearly some believe so, but we won't find out until such a time when it happens (or doesn't).
